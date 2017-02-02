Santa Monica schools warn of possible norovirus outbreak linked to Yosemite field trip
Nearly 200 students at a Santa Monica middle school may have been exposed to norovirus during a recent trip to Yosemite, and students at nearby schools may have spread the virus elsewhere, officials said Thursday. The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District said that students from John Adams Middle School were on a five-day trip to Yosemite last week when some participants showed signs of gastrointestinal illness.
