Santa Monica School Cancels Activitie...

Santa Monica School Cancels Activities In Effort To Stop Spreading Norovirus

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

SANTA MONICA - A Santa Monica school is curtailing school activities where they're trying to stop the spread of the norovirus. The parents received an email from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District which said that optional group activities including dances,field trips and music rehearsals will be canceled to stop the spread of the gastr0-intestinal illness, most likely the norovius which has been going around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 min Robello 20,833
Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi... 44 min ThomasA 2
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 1 hr Det Harry Callaha... 8
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 11 hr USA 49
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 12 hr USA Today 13
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 21 hr Bob 3
News Trump Towers Over New York (Apr '16) Feb 11 Fo the Revealtor 54
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 17 at 6:47AM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,326 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC