Santa Monica residents wonder how cit...

Santa Monica residents wonder how city produced Stephen Miller

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Residents of Santa Monica, Calif. are now openly baffled by how their left-leaning beachfront city managed to produce Miller - a White House senior advisor who helped craft President Trump's travel bans and spent his Sunday spreading unverified voter fraud accusations on political TV shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 6 hr Well Well 45
Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S... 11 hr Hollywood 1
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) 13 hr Non-Armenian Girl 265
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 20 hr Oscar 8
News L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09) 21 hr poop deck pappy 71
Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07) 21 hr Laci Ann 7 5
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC