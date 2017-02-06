Santa Monica middle school reopens af...

Santa Monica middle school reopens after possible norovirus exposure

John Adams Middle School in Santa Monica reopened Monday after crews sanitized surfaces in the school in an effort to eradicate any traces of a gastrointestinal virus that sickened some students last week. John Adams Middle School in Santa Monica reopened Monday after crews sanitized surfaces in the school in an effort to eradicate any traces of a gastrointestinal virus that sickened some students last week.

