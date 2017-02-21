Santa Monica Celebrates Four Parks Sa...

Santa Monica Celebrates Four Parks Saturday

4 hrs ago

Santa Monica on Saturday will celebrate the opening of a new park near a rail stop, the renaming of another and renovations at two other parks, City officials said. The "Parks Day, Come Play!" celebration -- which takes place from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. -- includes family-friendly activities, entertainment, photo booths and light refreshments, officials said.

