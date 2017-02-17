Santa Monica Bus System Launches Major Route, Schedule Changes
The Santa Monica Big Blue Bus will add service to six bus routes and improve schedules on seven others beginning Sunday, transit officials announced this week. The changes -- which include enhancing service to Santa Monica College, UCLA and downtown Santa Monica -- will "better connect customers to the places they live, work and play," BBB officials said.
