Salt & Straw WeHo: $1 Scoops Help Out

Salt & Straw, the artisanal ice-creamery from Portland, opens a West Hollywood outpost on Friday, Feb. 17. To support The Trevor Project, stop by a Thursday night, Feb. 16 pop-up at Guisados West Hollywood for a one-dollar scoop. It's an opening worthy of Hollywood, or, in this case, West Hollywood: A Portland-started artisanal ice cream company's newest Southern California outpost will debut on a day when a downpour is expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.