Salmon Fishermen Praise Introduction of California Environmental Defense Act
Salmon fishermen joined environmentalists and other public trust advocates in praising the introduction of SB 49, the California Environmental Defense Act, in the California State Senate on February 23. The Senate leadership unveiled SB 49 as part of the Preserve California legislative package "to insulate the state from dangerous rollbacks in federal environmental regulations and public health protections" proposed by the Donald Trump administration and Congress. SB 49, authored by Senate Pro Tempore Kevin de LeA3n and Senator Henry Stern , the Protect CA Air Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fish Sniffer.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surviving doomsday: Underground condos bring we...
|2 hr
|Charles
|1
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|3 hr
|Well Well
|6
|Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|actorvet
|29
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|Criminal Record
|10
|Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12)
|12 hr
|Criminal Record
|6
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|16 hr
|Eduardo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC