Salmon Fishermen Praise Introduction of California Environmental Defense Act

Salmon fishermen joined environmentalists and other public trust advocates in praising the introduction of SB 49, the California Environmental Defense Act, in the California State Senate on February 23. The Senate leadership unveiled SB 49 as part of the Preserve California legislative package "to insulate the state from dangerous rollbacks in federal environmental regulations and public health protections" proposed by the Donald Trump administration and Congress. SB 49, authored by Senate Pro Tempore Kevin de LeA3n and Senator Henry Stern , the Protect CA Air Act.

