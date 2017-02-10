Richard Hatch of 'Battlestar Galactic...

Richard Hatch of 'Battlestar Galactica' Dies at 71: We'll Miss You, Apollo

Thursday

Actor Richard Hatch, who originated the role of Apollo on the science fiction television series "Battlestar Galactica," died Tuesday of pancreatic cancer, according to press reports . He was 71. Hatch was best known for his portrayal of Captain Apollo on the original "Battlestar Galactica" TV series from 1978 to 1979.

