Richard Hatch, - Battlestar Galactica' Star, Dies at 71...
Richard Hatch, who played Captain Apollo on the 1970s sci-fi television series "Battlestar Galactica," has died, TMZ reported on Tuesday. Born in 1945 in Santa Monica, Calif., began his acting career with the Los Angeles Repertory Theater, moving into television in 1970 after landing the role of Philip Brent in the soap opera "All My Children."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|7 hr
|Joan
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|13 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|45
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|23 hr
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|Tue
|Latosha Connor
|5
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Mark Price
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC