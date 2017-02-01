Rain Pryor to Star in New Solo Play Fried Chicken and Latkes at Jewish Women's Theatre

Actress/comedian Rain Pryor , daughter of comic legend Richard Pryor , will open her new solo play Fried Chicken & Latkes on February 16 for a six-week run at Jewish Women's Theatre in Santa Monica. Daughter of show business royalty, Pryor grew up African-American and Jewish in Beverly Hills and has lived a fascinating life filled with pain, poignancy, purpose and lots of laughter.

