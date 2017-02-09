Possible Norovirus Still Present in Santa Monica-Malibu Schools

John Adams Middle School was open again this week after being closed due to an illness outbreak that was possibly Norovirus, but the sickness was still floating around the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District as of Wednesday, according to officials. "While we have had some students go home sick this week with what may be the Norovirus, we continue to focus on reducing the spread of this highly contagious illness at our facilities," SMMUSD officials wrote in a statement.

