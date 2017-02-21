Police Investigate Shooting Death of Santa Monica Teenager

A man identified as 18-year-old Sebastian Castillo was found dead of a gunshot wound early Sunday morning lying on a sidewalk near UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, according to police. The man had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics shortly after police found him at 5:08 a.m. on the 1300 block of 16th street, said Lt.

