PHOTOS: Storms wreak havoc in California
PHOTOS: Storms wreak havoc in California Pacific Coast Highway is reduced to one lane from three at the California Incline due to mud and debris being washed down from the bluffs in Santa Monica, Calif., as a powerful storm moves into Southern California Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Hollywood this is controversial... Artist Re...
|1 hr
|iEnterpriseLLC
|1
|Woman Found Dead In Car Off Cliff On Way To Lak... (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|laili
|23
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Louise
|20,839
|Can an illegal immigrant have a baby in the US?
|11 hr
|Homeless Mexican
|1
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|12 hr
|bob jay
|1
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|16 hr
|tuba toofpaste
|15
|Trump Towers Over New York (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Fo the Revealtor
|54
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC