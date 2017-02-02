Phalaris's Bull to Make West Coast Premiere at Santa Monica Playhouse
Santa Monica Playhouse today announced the Los Angeles premiere of PHALARIS'S BULL: SOLVING THE RIDDLE OF THE GREAT BIG WORLD, the special event which earned unanimous raves from the New York critics on its spectacularly successful run last season at The Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row. Conceived and performed by Steven Friedman, PHALARIS'S BULL will be presented for one night only as part of the Santa Monica Playhouse Benefit Series on Friday, February 17th at 8 PM.
