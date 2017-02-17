Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr pictured in the recording studio together
Sharing a picture of the Beatles legends on Twitter, Starr wrote: "Thanks for coming over and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|women's March
|46 min
|USA-1
|6
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|55 min
|Oscar
|17
|Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the...
|1 hr
|okrahomo
|46
|Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA
|1 hr
|USA-1
|10
|Here's what L.A. looked like 68 years ago, cove...
|6 hr
|Jane
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|11 hr
|secret Asian man
|54
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC