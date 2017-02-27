Panel Reaches Agreement on Santa Monica-Malibu School District Split

After 11 months of sometimes rocky talks, the committee negotiating Malibu's split from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District said Monday it has agreed to terms of separation. The six-member committee -- which is evenly divided between SMMUSD and Malibu representatives -- said the agreement hammered out over 38 meetings allows reorganization to occur "without significant adverse impact" on the fiscal health of SMMUSD.

