Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best picture after 'La La Land' incorrectly called
At first, Faye Dunaway announced "La La Land" as the winner, after her co-presenter Warren Beatty studied the card at length. Producers and castmembers from "La La Land," the candy-colored big-screen romantic musical about two artists striving to fulfill their dreams, were on stage thanking everyone for their win when the mistake was caught.
