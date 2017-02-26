Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight'...

Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best picture after 'La La Land' incorrectly called

At first, Faye Dunaway announced "La La Land" as the winner, after her co-presenter Warren Beatty studied the card at length. Producers and castmembers from "La La Land," the candy-colored big-screen romantic musical about two artists striving to fulfill their dreams, were on stage thanking everyone for their win when the mistake was caught.

