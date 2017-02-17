Norovirus Closes Schools, Spreads Misery
Feb. 17, 2017 -- Schools from Rhode Island to California have closed down for days this winter after students and teachers became ill with what is believed to be norovirus, public health officials say. Norovirus, incorrectly called the "stomach flu," is a short-term illness that's different from the flu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebMD.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can an illegal immigrant have a baby in the US?
|41 min
|Homeless Mexican
|1
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|1 hr
|bob jay
|1
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|6 hr
|tuba toofpaste
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Wondering
|20,837
|Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi...
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Trump Towers Over New York (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Fo the Revealtor
|54
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC