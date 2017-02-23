Nick Cannon welcomes son Golden 'Sagon' Cannon The star stated the newborn brings him '#TrueHappiness' in an Instagram. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mb4De2 SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actor Nick Cannon attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.