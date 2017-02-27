Names and faces
Dwayne Johnson accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. a Dwayne Johnson posed for a solo photo on the stage of Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA
|10 min
|Ralph
|14
|Another "Young Statistic" of Los Angeles "Embar...
|31 min
|USA Today
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Marta
|20,853
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|4 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|55
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|7 hr
|JustAnObserver
|1
|Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban
|7 hr
|Truth hurts
|5
|Oscars blows up with john pedestal pizza
|8 hr
|USA-1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC