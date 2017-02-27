Music Industry: Stagelink Expands to Us Backed by Seven Figure Investment
German based event crowdsourcing platform Stagelink has expanded to the U.S. after concluding a seven-digit seed financing. Using Stagelink, musicians and other creators uncover fan demand for potential live appearances to produce successful, risk-free events and tours.
