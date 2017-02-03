More Than $1.2 Million Spent to Defeat Santa Monicaa s LUVE Measure
Measure LV, which would have required voter approval for most major developments and planning regulations, was soundly defeated, but the opponents' victory had a large price tag, according to the semi-annual campaign finance disclosure statements filed with the City. Major opponents of the Land Use Voter Empowerment measure spent more than $1.2 million combined to defeat the proposal, which lost by 11 percent of the vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|1 hr
|RWPorter
|6
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|6 hr
|Italian-American
|4
|" Half My Family " here Illegally Kevin De LÃ©on
|12 hr
|FOAD
|2
|Monique Whiters is located at 2008 Cesar E. Cha...
|14 hr
|Monique
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Mark Price
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC