More Than $1.2 Million Spent to Defeat Santa Monicaa s LUVE Measure

Measure LV, which would have required voter approval for most major developments and planning regulations, was soundly defeated, but the opponents' victory had a large price tag, according to the semi-annual campaign finance disclosure statements filed with the City. Major opponents of the Land Use Voter Empowerment measure spent more than $1.2 million combined to defeat the proposal, which lost by 11 percent of the vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.