'Moonlight', 'American Honey' to vie at Spirit Awards
The last three best-feature winners at the Film Independent Spirit Awards have gone on to win best-picture the next day at the Academy Awards, but that streak appears likely to snap this year. The Oscar favourite "La La Land," a smidge too pricey with a $30 million budget to qualify for the indie awards, isn't in the hunt at Saturday's awards.
