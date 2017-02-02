Model-actress Amber Valletta sells he...

Model-actress Amber Valletta sells her colorful Monterey Colonial in Santa Monica

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Actress-model Amber Valletta has sold her updated Monterey Colonial-style home in Santa Monica for $5.015 million. and "Transporter 2" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 38 min Horacio 23
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 1 hr telling it straight 1
Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod... 2 hr Former Member 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr white girls 20,804
News Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr... 3 hr Well Well 2
News Franco presents a 12 Hour cut of My Own Private... (Mar '11) 4 hr Dave 29
Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law! 17 hr actor arthur senson 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC