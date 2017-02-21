Microsoft invests in maker of air traffic drones
The venture capital arms of Microsoft, Airbus and Qualcomm have led a $26 million investment in AirMap, the builder of drone air traffic management software said. The startup, which opened its first office in Santa Monica, Calif., in 2015, builds technology that tracks air traffic, weather and flight restrictions in real time to guide unmanned aerial vehicles.
