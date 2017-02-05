Man's body found in Metro Red Line tunnel in Hollywood after apparently being hit by train
A man's body was discovered early Sunday in the Metro Red Line subway tunnel in Hollywood, after apparently being struck by a train, officials said. The body was discovered in the tunnel connecting to the Red Line's Sunset Boulevard/Vermont Avenue station; the man was apparently hit by a train bound for Union Station, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
