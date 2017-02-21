Los Angeles Is Getting Its Very Own Museum of Ice Cream Soon
As if there weren't enough foods to line up for in Los Angeles, here comes the Museum of Ice Cream. The East Coast hit caused massive backups when it landed in New York City last summer, but is now branching to the West Coast with an as-yet-undisclosed Westside location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 min
|democrat
|20,852
|DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|Heartbreak 101
|5
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|9 hr
|Spike
|96
|Man plucked from swollen Los Angeles River (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Broita Humanitarian
|22
|WANTED: LAPD seeks 3 men in brazen heist (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Snargaun of Lanca...
|4
|'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion
|14 hr
|Spot On
|7
|women's March
|15 hr
|Well Well
|7
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC