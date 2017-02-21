Leonhardt Ventures To Present Heart And Heart Valve Regeneration...

February 20th, 2017 - Leonhardt Ventures a leading developer of breakthrough organ regeneration and support assist technologies today announced that Dr. Leslie Miller their Chief Medical Officer will present at the 20th Annual Cardiovascular Research Technologies Conference on Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at 7:40 a.m. EST and 11:40am EST in the CRT CARDIOVASCULAR INNOVATIONS Showcase - see https://www.eventscribe.com/2017/CRT/aaSpeakerBios.asp 2/21/2017 7:40 AM - 7:48 AM BioLeonhardt Heart Regeneration - 2/21/2017 11:40 AM - 11:46 AM Valvublator Heart Valve Decalcification & Regeneration Dr. Miller will be highlighting our BioLeonhardt combination bioelectric stimulator + re-fillable micro infusion pump + fifteen component stem cell based composition for heart regeneration.

