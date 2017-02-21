Lending startup with focus on emerging markets raises $30M
A Santa Monica, Calif., startup that makes small-dollar loans in Kenya and the Philippines has raised $30 million in new funding. Tala taps into the vast array of data on people's mobile phones to give credit scores to prospective borrowers, many of whom are living outside of the mainstream financial system.
