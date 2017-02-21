Lending startup with focus on emergin...

Lending startup with focus on emerging markets raises $30M

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: American Banker

A Santa Monica, Calif., startup that makes small-dollar loans in Kenya and the Philippines has raised $30 million in new funding. Tala taps into the vast array of data on people's mobile phones to give credit scores to prospective borrowers, many of whom are living outside of the mainstream financial system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Here's what L.A. looked like 68 years ago, cove... 48 min Sdfghjkk 2
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 1 hr mee 2
maxine waters is off her rocker 2 hr eastboundanddown 1
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 6 hr USA-1 3
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 9 hr Joey 3
dj 9 hr Wondering 1
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 11 hr Poster 50
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC