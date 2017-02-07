Landlords to Appeal in Santa Monica Legal Fight Over Section 8 Vouchers

Landlords are vowing to appeal a court ruling last week that upheld a Santa Monica law banning income discrimination against the holders of Section 8 vouchers, the federal subsidies used to help low-income tenants find housing in privately owned apartment buildings. The January 30 ruling in Los Angeles County Superior Court stemmed from a 2015 lawsuit by the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles that alleges the City's anti-discrimination law is invalid.

