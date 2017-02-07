Landlords to Appeal in Santa Monica L...

Landlords to Appeal in Santa Monica Legal Fight Over Section 8 Vouchers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The LookOut news

Landlords are vowing to appeal a court ruling last week that upheld a Santa Monica law banning income discrimination against the holders of Section 8 vouchers, the federal subsidies used to help low-income tenants find housing in privately owned apartment buildings. The January 30 ruling in Los Angeles County Superior Court stemmed from a 2015 lawsuit by the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles that alleges the City's anti-discrimination law is invalid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 21 min Rose of Tralee 38
Drain Hollywood 3 hr NASTY MAN 9
Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w... 4 hr NASTY MAN 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Dan 20,813
Does anybody else use AerioConnect for their ISP? (Jun '08) 18 hr PaulCash 10
News Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11) 19 hr Phart With Fire 28
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec '16 shesapiggy 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,121 • Total comments across all topics: 278,640,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC