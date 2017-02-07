Landlords to Appeal in Santa Monica Legal Fight Over Section 8 Vouchers
Landlords are vowing to appeal a court ruling last week that upheld a Santa Monica law banning income discrimination against the holders of Section 8 vouchers, the federal subsidies used to help low-income tenants find housing in privately owned apartment buildings. The January 30 ruling in Los Angeles County Superior Court stemmed from a 2015 lawsuit by the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles that alleges the City's anti-discrimination law is invalid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|21 min
|Rose of Tralee
|38
|Drain Hollywood
|3 hr
|NASTY MAN
|9
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|4 hr
|NASTY MAN
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|Does anybody else use AerioConnect for their ISP? (Jun '08)
|18 hr
|PaulCash
|10
|Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11)
|19 hr
|Phart With Fire
|28
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC