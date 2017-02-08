L.A. rebound fuels Garcetti run for reelection despite mixed record

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti leaves Grand Park in downtown L.A. after a news conference on the city's bid to host the 2024 Olympics on Jan. 25. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti leaves Grand Park in downtown L.A. after a news conference on the city's bid to host the 2024 Olympics on Jan. 25. With a vote on his reelection just weeks away, Mayor Eric Garcetti is framing his tenure as a pivotal time in Los Angeles history. The construction of rail lines across the city, he says, is one of many signs of robust urban renewal.

