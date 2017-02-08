L.A. rebound fuels Garcetti run for reelection despite mixed record
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti leaves Grand Park in downtown L.A. after a news conference on the city's bid to host the 2024 Olympics on Jan. 25. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti leaves Grand Park in downtown L.A. after a news conference on the city's bid to host the 2024 Olympics on Jan. 25. With a vote on his reelection just weeks away, Mayor Eric Garcetti is framing his tenure as a pivotal time in Los Angeles history. The construction of rail lines across the city, he says, is one of many signs of robust urban renewal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|29 min
|Air Report Removed
|20,816
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|12 hr
|Joan
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|18 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|45
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|Wed
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Mark Price
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC