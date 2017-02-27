Kirsten Dunst 'pretty chill'
The Spider-Man actress was first linked to her Fargo TV series co-star Jesse in May but the fiercely private pair remained silent about their romance until January when she seemed to confirm they were engaged by showing off a sparkler on her ring finger to photographers. On Saturday, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, where they happily smiled for the cameras at their table as Jesse sat with his arm around Kirsten's shoulders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|1 hr
|Well Well
|21
|There's a lot of Jim Crows in LA
|4 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|12 hr
|Whoop there it is
|57
|dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt
|14 hr
|Theo
|3
|Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in...
|16 hr
|25or6to4
|3
|TRUST YOUR FINANCES to PRICE-WATERSHED !
|16 hr
|Price Watershed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC