Kirsten Dunst and Fiance Jesse Plemons Make Adorable First Public Appearance Since Engagement: Pic
The two actors made their first joint appearance together on Saturday since news of their engagement broke last month, looking cozy at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. Plemons put his arm around Dunst as they sat together, the two happily smiling for the camera.
