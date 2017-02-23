Katey Sagal had affair with Gene Simmons
According to the New York Daily News , Sagal wrote Simmons flirted with her, she sang for him, and ended up going home with him "because he was quite persuasive, and I like men." She wrote "I thought Gene was really weird," but also thought "he was cute and had a lot of confidence."
