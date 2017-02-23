Katey Sagal had affair with Gene Simmons

Katey Sagal had affair with Gene Simmons

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

According to the New York Daily News , Sagal wrote Simmons flirted with her, she sang for him, and ended up going home with him "because he was quite persuasive, and I like men." She wrote "I thought Gene was really weird," but also thought "he was cute and had a lot of confidence."

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 51 min LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Review: Chinatown Metro Rail Station 1 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Review: Dodger Stadium/Elysian Park Metro Brown... 1 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass 1 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Review: Atwater Village Metro Brown Line Station 1 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 4
Whose kids are they kourtney ! 1 hr Diablo 1
Kennedy Monroe now ? 1 hr Diablo 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,700 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC