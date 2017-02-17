Justin Bieber blasted over deposition no-show
The 22-year-old singer was due to be deposed in Los Angeles earlier this month over a lawsuit which claims he and collaborator Skrillex used a "vocal riff" written by Casey Dienel, also known as White Hinterland, without permission on their track 'Sorry' but Justin was a no-show due to a reported illness. According to thetennessean.com , Dienel's lawyer said in a new filing: "Justin Bieber is not above the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can an illegal immigrant have a baby in the US?
|3 hr
|Homeless Mexican
|1
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|4 hr
|bob jay
|1
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|9 hr
|tuba toofpaste
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Wondering
|20,837
|Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Trump Towers Over New York (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Fo the Revealtor
|54
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC