JetSuiteX Cancels All Flights at Santa Monica Airport through February 24

JetSuiteX announced Wednesday it has canceled all flights from Monday, the day of its intended debut at Santa Monica Airport, through February 24. But the company said talks will continue with the City over its plan to operate there. CEO Alex Wilcox said the cancellations were meant to "avoid uncertainty and confusion" in the wake of a new agreement between the City and federal government that called into question plans by JetSuiteX to begin providing a low-cost charter service at SMO.

