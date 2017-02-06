Jennifer Garner's son helps mom durin...

Jennifer Garner's son helps mom during Monday errands

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

During a Monday outing, the mom-of-three looked cute as she fetched groceries at Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica, California. The Alias vet went for a casual jeans and tee shirt ensemble during the trip out with four-year-old son Samuel, who lent the 44-year-old a helping hand during the trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w... 2 hr RWPorter 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Dan 20,813
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 13 hr Rose of Tralee 34
Does anybody else use AerioConnect for their ISP? (Jun '08) 13 hr PaulCash 10
News Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11) 14 hr Phart With Fire 28
Drain Hollywood 16 hr the silent majority 8
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec '16 shesapiggy 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC