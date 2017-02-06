Jennifer Garner's son helps mom during Monday errands
During a Monday outing, the mom-of-three looked cute as she fetched groceries at Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica, California. The Alias vet went for a casual jeans and tee shirt ensemble during the trip out with four-year-old son Samuel, who lent the 44-year-old a helping hand during the trip.
