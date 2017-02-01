January US New Vehicle Sales Reach $3...

January US New Vehicle Sales Reach $37 Billion - ALG Scorecard

ALG, the industry benchmark for determining the future resale value of a vehicle, projects U.S. revenue from new vehicle sales will reach $37 billion for the month of January, down 0.2 percent from a year ago. Automakers revenue will be nearly flat with a slight decline of $68 million, despite an increase in average transaction prices year-over-year.

