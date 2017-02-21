In LA's Tough Restaurant Market, Catering to Kids Certainly Makes Sense
There's a growing trend in the restaurant scene these days: catering to kids. With more and more spots to dine on the greater Los Angeles scene, some restaurants have once again begun offering reduced-price meals or specific menus to little ones as a way to stand out.
