How an Old Newspaperman Who Loved Flowers Created One of L.A.'s Most Beautiful Attractions

The building of the freeway system in the late '50s imposed a kind of sameness over a once vast and wide-open Southland, which a dwindling number of older Angelenos can still remember. Even though you and I are far too young to remember L.A. without them, just try to imagine how adventurous it must have been in pre-'60s Los Angeles when "traveling" from one end of L.A. County to the other really was traveling, taking an electric-car trip or a car ride out from say, Santa Monica to Pasadena or Palm Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.