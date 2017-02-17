Here are 21 facts that explain who Trump mouthpiece Stephen Miller really is
Even among the right-wing ideologues doing the actual presidenting in this administration, Stephen Miller stands out for the copious amounts of Kool-Aid he mainlines. Speaking to the New York Times , a Trump team colleague described Miller as "fiercely loyal" to the president, "a true believer in every sense of the word."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's what L.A. looked like 68 years ago, cove...
|1 hr
|Jane
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|7 hr
|secret Asian man
|54
|Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants
|9 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|7
|'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion
|9 hr
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the...
|14 hr
|secret Asian man
|38
|Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in...
|17 hr
|USA-1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC