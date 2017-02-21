Harrison Ford spotted in helicopter d...

Harrison Ford spotted in helicopter days after close call

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Now Harrison Ford flies a helicopter! Indiana Jones star takes to the skies again after footage emerges of his near-miss with a passenger plane Harrison Ford was spotted at a hanger in Los Angeles Wednesday getting ready to board a helicopter, just days after he almost caused a disaster at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. The 74-year-old actor was seen getting into the aircraft after narrowly avoiding an American Airlines 737 jet last Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 52 min spytheweb 48
News Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over a... 53 min guest 1
Lash Larue 1 hr Shopping Around 1
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 2 hr USA-1 8
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 2 hr Planter 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr democrat 20,852
News DirecTV Taps Pepsi Exec to be CEO (Nov '09) 13 hr Heartbreak 101 5
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC