Harrison Ford Returns to the Sky Amid...

Harrison Ford Returns to the Sky AmidInvestigation for Controversial Landing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lucianne.com

Harrison Ford continues to man the cockpit as the Federal Aviation Administration investigates the actor's incident last week when he mistakenly flew over a jetliner during a landing mixup. The 74-year-old star was pictured flying his private plane out of the Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is putting the News media in their place! 56 min itchie nads 3
News Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11) 2 hr Criminal Record 10
News Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12) 2 hr Criminal Record 6
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 5 hr Eduardo 7
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 5 hr Eduardo 11
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 5 hr Rex23 118
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 6 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC