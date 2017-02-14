Harrison Ford involved in close call ...

Harrison Ford involved in close call at John Wayne Airport; FAA investigating

Actor and vintage plane buff Harrison Ford was involved in a close-call incident involving a 737 passenger jet at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday, and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. FAA officials did not disclose the name of the pilot involved in the incident but provided a brief narrative of what happened.

