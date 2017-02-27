Get MOAR from this 85-mile range fat tire folding e-bike
The revolution in electric bikes is bringing cyclists & would-be two-wheelers a whole lotta choices for e-mobility, and the MOAR e-bike adds a folding feature to a monster fat tire bicycle. What was once a niche product is now fast becoming an option for just about any kind of bike you can think of, from folding bikes to BMX bikes to road bikes, and more recently, fat bikes as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TreeHugger.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|4 hr
|john
|2
|Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA
|4 hr
|Ralph
|14
|Another "Young Statistic" of Los Angeles "Embar...
|5 hr
|USA Today
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Marta
|20,853
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|9 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|55
|Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban
|12 hr
|Truth hurts
|5
|Oscars blows up with john pedestal pizza
|12 hr
|USA-1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC