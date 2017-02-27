Get MOAR from this 85-mile range fat tire folding e-bike

The revolution in electric bikes is bringing cyclists & would-be two-wheelers a whole lotta choices for e-mobility, and the MOAR e-bike adds a folding feature to a monster fat tire bicycle. What was once a niche product is now fast becoming an option for just about any kind of bike you can think of, from folding bikes to BMX bikes to road bikes, and more recently, fat bikes as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TreeHugger.