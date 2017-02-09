George F. Will: The North Korean red line
SANTA MONICA, Calif. a The Cold War was waged and won in many places, including this beach city, home to the RAND Corp. Created in 1948 to think about research and development as it effects military planning and procurement, RAND pioneered strategic thinking about nuclear weapons in the context of the U.S.-Soviet competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|57 min
|elsobriviviente
|93
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|57 min
|Truth B Told
|49
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|3 hr
|Horacio
|52
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|6 hr
|Irving
|7
|Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull
|Thu
|Linda
|1
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|Wed
|Joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC