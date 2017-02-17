Flower Child - The Innovative, Healthy Alternative For Good Eating
Flower Child is a groovy, open space, come as you are restaurant, where customers order their food, cafeteria style, then take a number and sit at a table of their choice and wait to be served. The philosophy of the organization is one of peace and love, where their employees are happy to serve the public, providing natural foods for the body without any additives, or ingredients that are not natural.
