Feastly Expands From Downtown Pop Up Space Into Second Venice Location
Never underestimate the pop-up dinner market in Los Angeles. Years after first coming to prominence during the recession as a way for those in the know to enjoy experiential dining options on the cheap, the new model is still alive and well at places like Feastly , the Arts District loft space known for hosting some of the best chefs as they incubate their coming concepts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|13 min
|SirPrize
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 min
|mexico
|20,830
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|8 hr
|Bob
|3
|Donald Trump Is America's Savior!!
|11 hr
|CodeTaIker
|4
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|19 hr
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12)
|20 hr
|Anita Bath
|18
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|Anita Bath
|50
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC