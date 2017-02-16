Feastly Expands From Downtown Pop Up ...

Feastly Expands From Downtown Pop Up Space Into Second Venice Location

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Eater

Never underestimate the pop-up dinner market in Los Angeles. Years after first coming to prominence during the recession as a way for those in the know to enjoy experiential dining options on the cheap, the new model is still alive and well at places like Feastly , the Arts District loft space known for hosting some of the best chefs as they incubate their coming concepts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 13 min SirPrize 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 min mexico 20,830
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 8 hr Bob 3
Donald Trump Is America's Savior!! 11 hr CodeTaIker 4
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans 19 hr TheyNeverLearn 1
News Activists protest outing of men in gay sex sting (Apr '12) 20 hr Anita Bath 18
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) 20 hr Anita Bath 50
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 16 at 6:26AM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC