Eyes on the Street: New Heliotrope Dr Bike Lanes in East Hollywood

The city of Los Angeles Department of Transportation has striped new bike lanes on Heliotrope Drive in East Hollywood. The new lanes extend about 0.3 miles from Melrose Avenue to Rosewood Avenue.

